FENTON, MICH. — Einstein Dog Training has leased 2,000 square feet at Fenton Town Center in Fenton, about 58 miles northwest of Detroit. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the landlord, Verus Development Group. There are still a few vacancies left at the shopping center, which is located at the intersection of North Leroy Street and Dauner Road.