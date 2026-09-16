Eisenberg Foundation Expands Mentorship Program into Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Harold E. Eisenberg Foundation is expanding its real estate mentorship program to Indiana. Headquartered in the north suburbs of Chicago, the foundation’s mentorship program has worked with more than 2,200 college and university students and over 100 professionals. Students can now request mentorships from more than 50 industry leaders in the greater Indianapolis area at no cost to the student, college or university. Students will select their mentor, based on their interests and availability, to schedule a full-day job shadow experience. The mentors are experts in brokerage, capital/financial markets, development, investment and management.

Luke Lonneman of JLL, Ralph Shiley of Scannell Properties and John Snell of Snell Real Estate Evaluation Co. serve as the leadership of the Eisenberg Foundation’s Indiana Mentorship Advisory Committee and will oversee the program.

The expansion of the mentorship program into Indiana can be attributed in part to the success and growth of other programs hosted by the foundation. Last spring, university teams from Indiana University in Bloomington, University of Indiana in Indianapolis and University of Notre Dame participated the Eisenberg Foundation’s Annual Real Estate Challenge, a case competition. Additionally, as many as 30 students from Indiana college and universities typically participate in the foundation’s annual Career Summit, a two-day educational and networking event in Chicago.