CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. — CF Warehouse LLC, an affiliate of The Eisenberg Group based in Coral Springs, Fla., has acquired a 73,000-square-foot industrial building located at 6072 Cinderlane Parkway in Orlando. Derek Riggelman of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed seller in the $9.8 million transaction. The buyer handled the deal in-house. According to LoopNet Inc., the facility was built in 1991.