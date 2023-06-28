Wednesday, June 28, 2023
EJF Capital, NRP Group Obtain $61M Construction Loan for Multifamily Community in Hyattsville, Maryland

by John Nelson

HYATTSVILLE, MD. — EJF Capital LLC and The NRP Group have obtained a $61 million construction loan for the development of a multifamily community in Hyattsville, a suburb of Washington, D.C. First National Bank and Flagstar Bank provided the financing. The five-story, 361-unit property will be situated within a 3.2-acre opportunity zone at the corner of Belcrest and Toledo roads. The unnamed property will have a six-level, 441-space parking garage, as well as a fitness center, bike room, pet wash area, courtyard, pool and multiple lounge spaces. EJF Capital and NRP Group expect to deliver the property in the third quarter of 2025.

