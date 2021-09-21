EJME, J.P. Morgan Break Ground on 240,000 SF Office Project in Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY — Edward J. Minskoff Equities Inc. (EJME) and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives have broken ground on a 240,000-square-foot office project at 29 Jay St. in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood. The site originally housed the distribution operations of Arbuckle Coffee & Tea and was rezoned in 2018 to allow for higher-density office use. Architecture firm Marvel designed the building, which will also house 12,000 square feet of retail space. Construction is expected to last about two years.
