EK Apartments Sells Nine-Property Multifamily, Retail Portfolio in Fontana, California for $25.5M

FONTANA, CALIF. — EK Apartments has completed the disposition of a nine-property multifamily and retail portfolio in Fontana to undisclosed buyers for $25.5 million. The portfolio includes eight apartment buildings and a four-tenant retail center.

The multifamily properties, which were constructed mostly in the 1980s, offer a total of 108 apartments with 70 percent below market rents. The 10,627-square-foot retail center is fully occupied by a mini mart, laundromat, restaurant and dessert shop.

Douglas McCauley, David Covarrubias and Bruce Rajaee of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyers in the deal.