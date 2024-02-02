EKN, Garn Receive $67.1M Construction Financing for Marriott Hotel Development in Sand City, California

SAND CITY, CALIF. — EKN Development and Garn Development have received $67.1 million in construction financing for the development of a dual-branded, 215-room hotel in Sand City, a tiny beach city on the shores of Monterey Bay in Northern California.

JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower and secured at $39 million first mortgage loan from HALL Structured Finance. Nuveen Green Capital provided a $28.1 million C-PACE loan.

The 139,660-square-foot development will include a 127-room Courtyard by Marriott and an 88-room Residence Inn by Marriott. The property will also offer 3,133 square feet of flexible meeting space; a courtyard with resort-style pool, cabanas and a fully equipped stage to accommodate live performances and events; and an independently branded restaurant and bar.