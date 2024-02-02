Friday, February 2, 2024
Marriott-Dual-Hotels-Sand-City-CA
Located in Sand City, Calif.. the dual-brand property will include a 127-room Courtyard by Marriott and an 88-key Residence Inn by Marriott.
EKN, Garn Receive $67.1M Construction Financing for Marriott Hotel Development in Sand City, California

by Amy Works

SAND CITY, CALIF. — EKN Development and Garn Development have received $67.1 million in construction financing for the development of a dual-branded, 215-room hotel in Sand City, a tiny beach city on the shores of Monterey Bay in Northern California.

JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower and secured at $39 million first mortgage loan from HALL Structured Finance. Nuveen Green Capital provided a $28.1 million C-PACE loan.

The 139,660-square-foot development will include a 127-room Courtyard by Marriott and an 88-room Residence Inn by Marriott. The property will also offer 3,133 square feet of flexible meeting space; a courtyard with resort-style pool, cabanas and a fully equipped stage to accommodate live performances and events; and an independently branded restaurant and bar.

