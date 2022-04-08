Ekstein Tolbert Underway on $76M Mixed-Income Housing Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Ekstein Tolbert Development is underway on construction of a $76 million multifamily project located at 1333 Broadway in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. The 20-story, 107-unit building will ultimately house three levels of commercial space and a unit mix that comprises 30 percent affordable units and 70 percent market-rate apartments. Amenities will include a gym, package handling room and onsite laundry facilities. JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing through Santander Bank on behalf of Ekstein Tolbert. In addition, JLL negotiated the sale of a majority equity stake in the project to private equity firm Standard Real Estate Investments.