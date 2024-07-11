El Paso City Council Approves $80M Concert Venue, Partners With Operator

EL PASO, TEXAS ­— The El Paso City Council has approved a proposal to develop an $80 million concert venue and has formed a public-private partnership with the operator, Colorado-based hospitality firm Venu (formerly known as Notes Live). The site spans 17 acres of city-owned land and will anchor the Cohen Entertainment District on the city’s northeast side. The venue will be known as Sunset Amphitheater and will have a seating capacity of 12,500. The City of El Paso is providing $30.6 million in performance-based incentives under the terms of the partnership deal. Construction is set to begin this fall and to be complete in 2026. Venu is also planning to open a $220 million concert venue in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney.