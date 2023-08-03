El Toro Bravo Opens at The Shops at Perry Crossing in Plainfield, Indiana

PLAINFIELD, IND. — El Toro Bravo, a regional Mexican restaurant, has opened at The Shops at Perry Crossing in Plainfield, a western suburb of Indianapolis. The 3,886-square-foot restaurant features a patio. El Toro Bravo’s menu consists of classic Mexican dishes such as burritos, quesadillas and gorditas. There are currently seven El Toro Bravo locations across the Midwest. Managed by JLL, The Shops at Perry Crossing is an outdoor lifestyle center featuring more than 50 retail, restaurant and service brands.