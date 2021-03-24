REBusinessOnline

Elandis Acquires 260-Unit Waters at Westchase Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Waters at Westchase in Houston totals 260 units. The property was built in 1979.

HOUSTON —Miami-based investment firm Elandis has acquired Waters at Westchase, a 260-unit apartment community in Houston. Built in 1979, the property features one- and two-bedroom units. Elandis acquired the property in a joint venture with London-based M&G Investments and multinational conglomerate Libra Group. The new ownership will implement a value-add program focused on the unit interiors, amenity spaces and common areas. The seller was not disclosed.

