REBusinessOnline

Elandis Acquires Two Houston Multifamily Properties Totaling 569 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Hudson-&-Crosby-at-Westchase

Hudson & Crosby at Westchase in Houston totals 569 units.

HOUSTON — Miami-based investment firm Elandis has acquired Hudson & Crosby at Westchase, two adjacent multifamily communities totaling 569 units in Houston that were marketed under a shared brand name. Hudson & Crosby at Westchase feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units and shared amenities including a pool, clubhouse, business center and a fitness center. Elandis, which acquired the assets in a joint venture with international investment firm Libra Group and London-based M&G Investments, plans to implement value-add programs at both properties. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  