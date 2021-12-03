Elandis Acquires Two Houston Multifamily Properties Totaling 569 Units
HOUSTON — Miami-based investment firm Elandis has acquired Hudson & Crosby at Westchase, two adjacent multifamily communities totaling 569 units in Houston that were marketed under a shared brand name. Hudson & Crosby at Westchase feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units and shared amenities including a pool, clubhouse, business center and a fitness center. Elandis, which acquired the assets in a joint venture with international investment firm Libra Group and London-based M&G Investments, plans to implement value-add programs at both properties. The seller was not disclosed.
