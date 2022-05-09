Elberon Completes 140,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Elberon Development Group has completed a 140,000-square-foot cold storage facility in the Northern New Jersey city of Elizabeth that is a build-to-suit for New Jersey-based FreezPak Logistics. The facility features clear heights of 66 to 80 feet, 18 loading docks and 30,000 pallet positions. Trailer parking is available both on site and across the street. California-based Ware Malcomb designed the project, with Industrial Building Group serving as the general contractor.