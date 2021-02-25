Elberon, Fidelco to Develop 140,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in Northern New Jersey

The new cold storage facility for FreezPak Logistics in Elizabeth and Newark will span 140,000 square feet.

ELIZABETH AND NEWARK, N.J. — A partnership between two New Jersey-based firms, Elberon Development Group and Fidelco Realty Group, will develop a 140,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Northern New Jersey. The property will be located on a 7.8-acre site within the port submarket on the border of Newark and Elizabeth and will be a build-to-suit for FreezPak Logistics. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula and Max Custer of JLL arranged a $34 million construction loan through a correspondent insurance company on behalf of the development team. A construction timeline was not disclosed. The facility will be FreezPak’s fifth in New Jersey and will feature 10.5 million cubic feet of space, 18 docks and 30,000 pallet positions.