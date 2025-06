NEW YORK CITY — Nonprofit organization ElderServe Health has signed a 14,551-square-foot office lease renewal in the Midwood area of Brooklyn. The space is located on the second floor of the building at 1630 E. 15th St., which was constructed in 2006. Bert Rosenblatt, Peter Sabesan and Alex Gerome of Cresa represented the tenant, which does business as RiverSpring Health Plans, in the lease negotiations. Mike Taylor represented the landlord, Lincoln Property Co., on an internal basis.