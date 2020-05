Eldorado Resorts Reopens Three Casinos in Mississippi Today at Limited Capacity

Eldorado Resorts said the three casinos, which include the Isle of Capri Lula (pictured), will operate at no more than 50 percent capacity in accordance with the Mississippi Gaming Commission regulations.

GREENVILLE, LULA AND VICKSBURG, MISS. — Eldorado Resorts Inc. has reopened Tropicana Greenville, Isle of Capri Lula and Lady Luck Vicksburg in Mississippi. Eldorado will limit the number of guests to no more than 50 percent of the property’s maximum occupancy, in accordance with Mississippi Gaming Commission regulations. The Reno, Nev.-based company temporarily closed the three casinos March 16 in accordance with the Commission’s orders to close casinos due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The properties reopened at 10 a.m. local time.