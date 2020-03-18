REBusinessOnline

Eldorado Resorts Temporarily Closes 2,379-Room Tropicana Atlantic City Casino, Hotel

The casino and hotel will be closed until further notice.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Eldorado Resorts has temporarily closed its 2,379-room Tropicana Atlantic City casino and hotel in New Jersey. In an effort to limit the spread of  COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the company is complying with an order from the governments of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut to temporarily close movie theaters, gyms and casinos in the Tri-State area. The property features 125,935 square feet of casino space, 20 restaurants, 18 bars and amenities including a fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and full-service spa.

