Eldorado Resorts Temporarily Closes Three Casinos in Mississippi

GREENVILLE, LULA AND VICKSBURG, MISS. — Eldorado Resorts Inc. has temporarily closed Tropicana Greenville, Isle of Capri Lula and Lady Luck Vicksburg in Mississippi, due to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. The Reno, Nev.-based company said in a press release that the closures are in accordance with the Mississippi Gaming Commission order to shut down operations as of midnight local time, March 16. Eldorado agreed to sell Lady Luck last summer to Twin River Worldwide. The sale is expected to close this year. Eldorado acquired Tropicana Entertainment Inc. and all of its real estate assets in April 2018 for $1.85 billion.