Elecnor Hawkeye Signs 13,640 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Windsor, New Jersey

WINDSOR, N.J. — Elecnor Hawkeye, an underground utilities construction firm, has signed a 13,640-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 92 Main St. in Windsor, a suburb of Trenton. Marc Shein of NAI DiLeo-Bram represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.