Electra America Acquires 190-Room Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel in Downtown Boston
BOSTON — Electra America Hospitality Group, a division of Florida-based private equity firm Electra America, has acquired Kimpton Nine Zero, a 190-room boutique hotel in downtown Boston. The new ownership plans to implement a $15 million capital improvement program and to rebrand the property as the Hotel AKA Boston Common. The deal traded off-market, and the seller and sales price were not disclosed.
