Electra America Acquires 190-Room Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel in Downtown Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Massachusetts, Northeast

Kimpton Nine Zero in Boston is located adjacent to the Boston Common, the State House, the Financial District and the “Freedom Trail,” a collection of historic museums, churches, meeting houses, burial grounds and other notable Boston landmarks that tell the story of the American Revolution.

BOSTON — Electra America Hospitality Group, a division of Florida-based private equity firm Electra America, has acquired Kimpton Nine Zero, a 190-room boutique hotel in downtown Boston. The new ownership plans to implement a $15 million capital improvement program and to rebrand the property as the Hotel AKA Boston Common. The deal traded off-market, and the seller and sales price were not disclosed.