Electra America Acquires 190-Room Kimpton Nine Zero Hotel in Downtown Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Massachusetts, Northeast

Kimpton-Nine-Zero-Boston

Kimpton Nine Zero in Boston is located adjacent to the Boston Common, the State House, the Financial District and the “Freedom Trail,” a collection of historic museums, churches, meeting houses, burial grounds and other notable Boston landmarks that tell the story of the American Revolution.

BOSTON — Electra America Hospitality Group, a division of Florida-based private equity firm Electra America, has acquired Kimpton Nine Zero, a 190-room boutique hotel in downtown Boston. The new ownership plans to implement a $15 million capital improvement program and to rebrand the property as the Hotel AKA Boston Common. The deal traded off-market, and the seller and sales price were not disclosed.

