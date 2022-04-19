REBusinessOnline

Electra America, AKA Purchase Multifamily Building in West Palm Beach for $84M, Plan Hotel Conversion

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

AKA West Palm

Once redeveloped, AKA West Palm will offer rooms ranging from 351 square feet to over 840 square feet in size.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Electra America Hospitality Group, a joint venture between Electra America and AKA, has purchased a new multifamily property in downtown West Palm Beach for $84 million, with plans to develop a 217-room hotel asset called AKA West Palm. Transwestern Development Co. sold the six-story property.

Once redeveloped, AKA West Palm will offer rooms ranging from 351 square feet to over 840 square feet in size. Originally designed as micro-apartments, all suites and residences will have a kitchen or kitchenette to cater to longer-stay guests. The property will also feature 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Other amenities will include an indoor and outdoor lounge and bar, pool and deck, fitness center, conference room and smaller conference nooks, pet spa and a private residence lounge space for AKA members. The hotel is slated to open this summer.

Located at 695 S. Olive Ave., the property is situated one mile from Palm Beach and about four miles from Palm Beach International Airport.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  