Electra America and BH Group Buy South Florida Mall for $100.4M, Plan Mixed-Use Redevelopment

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Retail, Southeast

CUTLER BAY, FLA. — Electra America and BH Group have formed a joint venture to purchase Southland Mall, a 808,776-square-foot shopping mall in the Miami suburb of Cutler Bay. The buyers purchased the 80-acre site for $100.4 million with plans to reposition the mall and develop new Class A apartments on the campus. The joint venture is working closely with the Town of Cutler Bay on the redevelopment project.

Located at 20505 S. Dixie Highway, Southland Mall was 80 percent leased at the time of sale to more than 100 tenants, including JC Penney, Macy’s, T.J. Maxx, LA Fitness, Regal Cinemas, Old Navy, Sephora, Kay Jewelers and Applebee’s. According to the buyers, Southland Mall is the only enclosed regional mall servicing southern Miami-Dade County through the Florida Keys.

Michael Fay, John Crotty, David Duckworth and Brian de la Fé of Avison Young represented Electra America and BH Group in the land deal. The seller(s) was not disclosed. Southland Mall includes a former Sears department store and auto center that were not part of the transaction.