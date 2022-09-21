Electra America, BH Group Unveil Plans for $1B Redevelopment of Southland Mall Site in Miami-Dade County

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Retail, Southeast

Southplace City Center is the $1 billion mixed-use redevelopment of Southland Mall in Cutler Bay, Fla. (rendering courtesy of MSA Architects)

CUTLER BAY, FLA. — A few months after purchasing the former Southland Mall site in Cutler Bay for $100.4 million, owners Electra America (and affiliate American Landmark) and BH Group have unveiled plans for their $1 billion redevelopment of the 80-acre campus in Miami-Dade County.

Named Southplace City Center, the mixed-use development will feature 4,395 residential units and over 500,000 square feet of retail space, with dining and entertaining venues at the existing mall and an additional 150,000 square feet of new retail space and outparcels for food-and-beverage operators, as well as a specialty grocer. Plans also call for a 150-room hotel, 60,000 square feet of medical office space, green spaces, man-made lakes, walking trails, bike and golf cart paths and transit access.

The total project, to be completed over a seven-year time frame, is expected to create approximately 2,700 new jobs, according to Electra America and BH Group. The developers expect to break ground on the first residential building in mid-2023 and deliver the asset in early 2025, with rents starting at $2,500.

The design-build team for Southplace City Center includes economic advisors Florida Economic Advisors, retail consultant CPH, master planner/designer MSA Architects Inc., landscape planner Insite Studio and civil/traffic engineer Kimley-Horn.