Electra America Hospitality Group Buys 194-Room Roger New York Hotel

NEW YORK CITY — Electra America Hospitality Group, a joint venture between Florida-based private equity firm Electra Capital and hospitality operator AKA, has acquired the Roger New York hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood. The 194-room boutique hotel sold for $19 million, or roughly $98,000 per room. The new ownership will invest $22 million in capital improvements and reopen the hotel in mid-2022 under the AKA brand. The seller was not disclosed.