Electra Capital Appoints Eugene Rutenberg as Managing Director of Originations

Posted on by in Company News, Florida, Southeast

Eugene Rutenberg

Electra Capital has appointed Eugene Rutenberg to serve as managing director of originations.

PALM BEACH, FLA. — Electra Capital, a Palm Beach, Fla.-based boutique lender, has appointed Eugene Rutenberg to serve as managing director of originations. In this role, Rutenberg will be responsible for sourcing, credit analysis, pricing, structuring and closing debt transactions ranging from $10 million to $100 million, as well preferred equity/mezzanine investments ranging from $3 million to $20 million.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eugene onboard,” says Samuel Greenblatt, president and CEO of Electra Capital. “With over a decade of experience in the industry, Eugene offers a breadth of knowledge along with an extensive network of CRE relationships.”

Prior to joining Electra, Rutenberg served as senior vice president of originations at Inland Mortgage Capital, where he oversaw over 40 percent of total production volume and opened several key markets to IMC including San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Hawaii. Prior to Inland, Rutenberg was a director at Continental Partners, where he originated debt and equity nationwide for all property types and worked closely with both sponsors and capital sources such as life companies, CMBS conduits, banks, bridge funds, REITs and private money lenders.

