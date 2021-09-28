Electra Capital Funds $16.9M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex in Charleston

Located at 7604-7749 Warsaw Road, Avalon at North Charleston III is a newly renovated townhome community offering one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 688 square feet to 1,196 square feet.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Electra Capital has provided a $16.9 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Avalon at North Charleston III, a 145-unit apartment complex in Charleston.

Carolina Multifamily Investments, a privately held real estate investment firm based in Chalfont, Penn., acquired the garden-style apartment community for $22.4 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Located at 7604-7749 Warsaw Road, Avalon at North Charleston III is a newly renovated townhome community offering one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 688 square feet to 1,196 square feet. The community was formerly known as Willow Ridge. Renovations include updated kitchens with white shaker cabinetry, granite countertops, black appliances and plank flooring throughout the main level. Bathrooms have been updated with white shaker vanities, lighting and rain showers. Avalon is located about 1.3 miles from the Charleston Air Force Base and 4.3 miles from Charleston International Airport.