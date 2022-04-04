REBusinessOnline

Electric Automotive Manufacturer VinFast Plans $4B North American Assembly Plant Near Raleigh

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, North Carolina, Southeast

RALEIGH, N.C. ― VinFast, a Vietnamese-based electric vehicle and battery company, has plans to open its first North American automotive assembly and battery manufacturing plant in metro Raleigh. The company plans to invest $4 billion and create 7,500 jobs in Chatham County.

VinFast is the automotive branch of Vingroup, a company founded in Ukraine that covers trade and services, technology and industry and social enterprise. VinFast announced plans for its California headquarters earlier this year. The company plans to start producing vehicles in the United States in 2024.

VinFast evaluated over 50 megasites in 10 states for its facility, before choosing Chatham County site. The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina and its business recruitment managers helped the company connect with state entities, like the North Carolina Department of Commerce, and local entities to secure the necessary information and details.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  