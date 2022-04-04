Electric Automotive Manufacturer VinFast Plans $4B North American Assembly Plant Near Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. ― VinFast, a Vietnamese-based electric vehicle and battery company, has plans to open its first North American automotive assembly and battery manufacturing plant in metro Raleigh. The company plans to invest $4 billion and create 7,500 jobs in Chatham County.

VinFast is the automotive branch of Vingroup, a company founded in Ukraine that covers trade and services, technology and industry and social enterprise. VinFast announced plans for its California headquarters earlier this year. The company plans to start producing vehicles in the United States in 2024.

VinFast evaluated over 50 megasites in 10 states for its facility, before choosing Chatham County site. The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina and its business recruitment managers helped the company connect with state entities, like the North Carolina Department of Commerce, and local entities to secure the necessary information and details.