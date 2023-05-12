Electric Bike Maker Metalrays Signs 109,192 SF Flex Industrial Lease in Elkton, Maryland

ELKTON, MD. — Electric bikes manufacturer and distributor Metalrays LLC has signed a 109,192-square-foot lease in Elkton. The space is located within 1003 Konica Drive, a single-story warehouse/industrial and office building spanning 263,000 square feet. Metalrays’ tenancy brings the building, which features 36-foot ceiling heights, 27 loading docks and two drive-in docks and 150 parking spaces, to roughly 40 percent occupancy. Ned Brady and Eric Skogmo of Lee & Associates|Maryland represented Metalrays in the lease negotiations, and Michael McConnell represented the landlord, McConnell Development, on an internal basis.