Metalrays will occupy industrial and office space within 1003 Konica Drive in Elkton, Md.
Electric Bike Maker Metalrays Signs 109,192 SF Flex Industrial Lease in Elkton, Maryland

by John Nelson

ELKTON, MD. — Electric bikes manufacturer and distributor Metalrays LLC has signed a 109,192-square-foot lease in Elkton. The space is located within 1003 Konica Drive, a single-story warehouse/industrial and office building spanning 263,000 square feet. Metalrays’ tenancy brings the building, which features 36-foot ceiling heights, 27 loading docks and two drive-in docks and 150 parking spaces, to roughly 40 percent occupancy. Ned Brady and Eric Skogmo of Lee & Associates|Maryland represented Metalrays in the lease negotiations, and Michael McConnell represented the landlord, McConnell Development, on an internal basis.

