Electric Owl Studios to Open 312,000 SF Film, TV Studio in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Electric Owl Studios plans to open a 312,000-square-foot film and TV studio in Atlanta’s DeKalb County next month. Located at 3963 Redan Road near the Indian Creek MARTA station, the production facility is the only ground-up LEED Gold-certified studio campus in the world, according to Electric Owl. With six purpose-built sound stages and ancillary and parking space, the studio is large enough to support a tentpole feature film or two large-scale TV series.

Electric Owl Studios was founded by former Third Rail Studios executives Dan Rosenfelt and Michael Hah. The Atlanta property is the debut studio for Electric Owl, which is currently developing a second studio on an 18-acre site in New York that is set to open in summer 2025.