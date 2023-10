NEW YORK CITY — Electric Shuffle, a concept that features high-tech shuffleboard, food and drinks, will open a 10,000-square-foot entertainment center on the second floor of the new Virgin Hotel in Manhattan’s NoMad district. John Few of SRS Real Estate Partners represented Electric Shuffle in the lease negotiations. Adam Weinblatt of Newmark, along with internal agent Richard Tang, represented the landlord, The Lam Group. The opening is slated for next spring.