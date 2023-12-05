Electrical Contractor Signs 93,800 SF Industrial Lease in Frederick, Maryland

FREDERICK, MD. — Power Solutions LLC, a commercial electrical contractor based in Bowie, Md., has signed a 93,800-square-foot lease at Arcadia Business Park in Frederick. The tenant signed the lease with Baltimore-based St. John Properties Inc., which represents the fourth lease transaction between the two firms. Danny Foit of St. John Properties represented the landlord internally in the deal, and Jon Casella of CBRE represented the tenant. Power Solutions plans to house 90 full-time employees at its new warehouse space at 4754 Arcadia Drive, which is about 43 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.