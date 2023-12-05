Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Power Solutions LLC will occupy space at Arcadia Business Park in Frederick, Md. (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties)
IndustrialLeasing ActivityMarylandSoutheast

Electrical Contractor Signs 93,800 SF Industrial Lease in Frederick, Maryland

by John Nelson

FREDERICK, MD. — Power Solutions LLC, a commercial electrical contractor based in Bowie, Md., has signed a 93,800-square-foot lease at Arcadia Business Park in Frederick. The tenant signed the lease with Baltimore-based St. John Properties Inc., which represents the fourth lease transaction between the two firms. Danny Foit of St. John Properties represented the landlord internally in the deal, and Jon Casella of CBRE represented the tenant. Power Solutions plans to house 90 full-time employees at its new warehouse space at 4754 Arcadia Drive, which is about 43 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

You may also like

Morrow Hill Signs 17,501 SF Office Lease Expansion...

Los Caminos to Open 5,680 SF Mexican Restaurant...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 404,713 SF Industrial Portfolio...

NYC Department of Health & Hygiene Signs 17,708...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 59,511 SF Industrial Building...

Lampshades Inc. Signs 16,950 SF Industrial Lease in...

Belay Diagnostics Expands Lease to 10,000 SF at...

DIV Industrial Buys Development Site in Goodyear, Arizona...

Tanger Acquires Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville...