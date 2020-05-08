REBusinessOnline

Electronics Supplier Signs 49,072 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Mastertronics Inc., a global supplier of computers and consumer electronics, has signed a 49,072-square-foot industrial lease at Northern Crossing Business Park in Fort Worth. George Jennings, Hogan Harrison, and Matt Carthey with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Windsor at Northern Crossing, in the lease negotiations. Nick Karanges with Woodcrest Capital represented the tenant.

