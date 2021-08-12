REBusinessOnline

Elements Sleep Signs 177,473 SF Industrial Lease at Urban District 30 in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Elements Sleep, a provider of mattresses and bedding, has signed a 177,473-square-foot industrial lease at Building 1 at Urban District 30, an 80-acre development in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. Matt Dornak and Blake Kendrick with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Urban Logistics Realty, in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented the tenant.

