Eleox Signs 4,300 SF Office Lease at Heights Clock Tower in Houston

HOUSTON — Eleox, a joint venture between six energy trading companies, has signed a 4,300-square-foot office lease at Heights Clock Tower in Houston. The building was originally constructed in 1894 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Bryant Lach of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Russell Hodges and Jenny Mueller of CBRE represented the landlord, Radom Capital.