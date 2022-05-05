REBusinessOnline

Elev8 Fun to Replace Former Sears at Simon’s Treasure Coast Square Mall in Jensen Beach, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast

The new Elev8 Fun in Jensen Beach, Fla., will feature go-carts, arcade games, laser tag, 12 bowling lanes and axe throwing, as well as party rooms, meeting space and a restaurant with a full bar.

JENSEN BEACH, FLA. — Simon Property Group has signed Elev8 Fun to a 115,000-square-foot lease to backfill a former Sears department store at Treasure Coast Square Mall in Jensen Beach, a suburb of Port St. Lucie. The entertainment venue will feature go-carts, arcade games, laser tag, 12 bowling lanes and axe throwing, as well as party rooms, meeting space and a restaurant with a full bar. This location will be the third Florida venue for Elev8 Fun, which has identified 15 potential locations at malls and shopping centers around the state for its expansion. PrimeTime Amusements, a gaming machine supplier based in Fort Lauderdale, is a partner in the new Elev8 Fun location at Treasure Coast Square Mall.

