Elevate Commercial Acquires 144-Unit Apartment Complex in Burleson, Texas

BURLESON, TEXAS — Elevate Commercial Investment Group has purchased Camden Crossings, a 144-unit apartment complex located south of Fort Worth in Burleson. Built in 2023, Camden Crossings offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include a pool, pickleball court and a pet park. The seller, the original developer, requested anonymity. The sales price was approximately $23 million, based on a stated per-door price of $160,000.