Elevate Credit Services Signs 73,984 SF Office Lease Renewal in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Elevate Credit Services has signed a 73,984-square-foot office lease renewal at Overton Centre, a 417,465-square-foot development in southwest Fort Worth. The two-building complex features a renovated lobby, fitness center and an auditorium/conference center. Cribb Altman and Cannon Camp of JLL, along with Mike Wyatt of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Matt Carthey and Jake Neal of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, an entity doing business as FLDR/TLC Overton Centre LP.

