Elevate Development Receives $116M in Financing for Student Housing Project Near Texas State University

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Elevate Development Partners has received $116 million in acquisition and construction financing for the development of a 759-bed student housing community near Texas State University in San Marcos. The 260-unit project is being developed in partnership with Flintco. S3 Capital provided financing for the development, which will span 280,124 square feet. Shared amenities are set to include a social lounge, bicycle room, package room, resort-style pool, yoga and wellness room, fitness center, study lounges and conference rooms. Preiss has been tapped to manage the community upon completion. Sean Reimer, Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz and Dustin Stolly of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on behalf of the developer.