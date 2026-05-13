Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Elevate-Development-Partners-San-Marcos
Elevate Development Partners' new student housing project for students at Texas State University will be situated directly adjacent to campus, near the Ingram School of Engineering and McCoy College of Business and within walking distance of The Square in downtown San Marcos. 
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyStudent HousingTexas

Elevate Development Receives $116M in Financing for Student Housing Project Near Texas State University

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Elevate Development Partners has received $116 million in acquisition and construction financing for the development of a 759-bed student housing community near Texas State University in San Marcos. The 260-unit project is being developed in partnership with Flintco. S3 Capital provided financing for the development, which will span 280,124 square feet. Shared amenities are set to include a social lounge, bicycle room, package room, resort-style pool, yoga and wellness room, fitness center, study lounges and conference rooms. Preiss has been tapped to manage the community upon completion. Sean Reimer, Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz and Dustin Stolly of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on behalf of the developer.

You may also like

CanTex Capital Sells Majority Interest in 1.3 MSF...

Kennedy Funding Provides $4.4M Loan for Refinancing of...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 69,363 SF Industrial Building...

Partnership Agrees to Buy Church Land in Manhattan’s...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $79.8M Sale of Brooklyn...

Newmark Negotiates Sale, Financing of 404-Unit Village at...

Gantry Secures $22M Refinancing for Single-Tenant Industrial Building...

Northmarq Brokers $10.9M Sale of Sunset Sands Apartments...

Madison Capital Group Arranges $21.2M in Financing for...