Elevate Research Properties to Open 200,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Elevate Research Properties, the life sciences subsidiary of locally based investment and development firm Taconic Partners, will open a 200,000-square-foot facility at 309 E. 94th St. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The facility will be named Iron Horse Labs after Yankees legend Lou Gehrig. Taconic Partners is developing the property, which will house both lab and research and development space, as well as multiple loading bays and outdoor terraces, in partnership with Nuveen Real Estate and Flatiron Equities. Iron Horse Labs is expected to open in mid- to late-2025.