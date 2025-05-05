Monday, May 5, 2025
ElevatedNY Signs 26,000 SF Lease Expansion at The Hippodrome in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Coworking concept ElevatedNY has signed a 26,000-square-foot lease expansion at The Hippodrome, a 620,000-square-foot building located at 1102 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. Designed by LB Architects, the expanded space features 18 fully furnished “team suites” that are designed to accommodate organizations of up to 12 people. ElevatedNY’s footprint within the 21-story building now encompasses 130,000 square feet across four floors. Edison Properties owns The Hippodrome.

