Elevation Financial Buys 121,000 SF Seniors Housing Property in Brewster, Massachusetts

BREWSTER, MASS. — Private equity firm Elevation Financial Group has purchased Wingate Residences at Brewster Place, a 121,000-square-foot seniors housing property in Brewster, located on Cape Cod. The sales price was $4 million. The property was originally built in 1973, expanded in 1995 and offered skilled nursing and assisted living services before it closed in 2019. Elevation will reposition the site to serve as an independent living community with affordable housing for adults age 55 and above that will be rebranded as Serenity Apartments at Brewster. The seller was not disclosed.