Elevation Financial Group Sells Multifamily Property in Columbus, Georgia for $13M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Serenity is situated within eight miles of Fort Benning Army Base and three miles from Columbus State University.

COLUMBUS, GA. — Elevation Financial Group has sold Serenity Apartments, a 211-unit multifamily community in Columbus, for $13 million. The buyer was not disclosed.

Elevation purchased Serenity in July 2018 for $7.6 million, when it was 72 percent occupied. Since then the Orlando-based firm has made several enhancements, including the revitalization of over 50 apartment units, a complete rehabilitation of the leasing office, new carpet in all exterior breezeways, exterior painting of the townhome buildings and parking lot paving. At the time of sale, the property was 96 percent occupied.

Serenity is situated within eight miles of Fort Benning Army Base and three miles from Columbus State University. The property marks the sixth disposition for Elevation Real Property Fund VI. Properties remaining in the portfolio include a multifamily community in Alabama, one in Mississippi, two seniors housing properties in Virginia and one seniors housing community in Illinois.