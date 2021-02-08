Elevation, Great Lakes Capital to Build 204-Unit Granger Village Multifamily Community in Mooresville, North Carolina

Elevation and Great Lakes Capital plan to start construction this year and open the property in 2022.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Elevation Real Estate Group has partnered with Great Lakes Capital to build a 204-unit multifamily complex known as Granger Village in Mooresville. The property is located on 18.6 acres at the southeast corner of Charlotte Highway and East Waterlynn Road.

Granger Village will be located near Exit 33 of Interstate 77 by Lake Norman and is approximately 30 miles from Charlotte. The property will feature multifamily units, as well as two commercial parcels that may include 15,500 square feet of retail, restaurant and medical office space. Granger Village is situated less than one mile from the Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Lowe’s Home Improvement’s corporate headquarters.

Raleigh-based Finley Design is the architectural firm on the project. Elevation and Great Lakes Capital plan to start construction this year and open the property in 2022. Leasing is planned to begin later this year.

Elevation Real Estate Group is a Charlotte-based real estate company. Great Lakes Capital is a real estate development and private equity firm based in South Bend, Ind.