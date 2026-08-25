Elevation Land Co., Crow Holdings Capital Complete Phase I of Otay Business Park in California

SAN DIEGO — Elevation Land Co. and a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital have completed Phase I of Otay Business Park, a two-phase, 119-acre industrial and logistics campus in the Otay Mesa submarket of San Diego.

The 612,240-square-foot initial phase includes:

Building 1, a 203,000-square-foot facility with 197 car parking stalls, 50 trailer parking stalls, 36 loading docks and two grade-level doors;

Building 2, a 233,880-square-foot structure with 220 car parking stalls, 52 trailer parking stalls, 37 loading docks and two grade-level doors;

Building 3A, a 95,400-square-foot property with 104 parking stalls, 22 loading docks and two grade-level doors

Building 3B, a 79,760-square-foot facility with 87 parking stalls, 20 loading docks and two grade-level doors.

At full build-out, Otay Business Park will feature 1.8 million square feet of industrial space, spanning the Siempre Viva Road connection to State Route 11, which is the last exit on highway before entering the Otay East U.S./Mexico Port of Entry commercial border crossing. The first phase of this port-of-entry is slated to open in late 2027.

Dempsey Construction is serving as general contractor for the project, which was designed by Ware Malcomb. Brant Aberg and Ryan Downing of Cushman & Wakefield are marketing the property for lease.