Elevator City Partners Unveils Plans for $400M West End Mall Redevelopment in Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

The redevelopment of West End Mall will feature retail, restaurants, offices and housing delivered in two phases.

ATLANTA — Elevator City Partners (ECP) has unveiled plans for its $400 million West End Mall redevelopment project in Atlanta’s historic West End neighborhood. The announcement follows months of public and private strategic meetings with community leaders and stakeholders, including nearby historic black colleges Spelman, Morehouse, Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse School of Medicine. The redevelopment of West End Mall will feature retail, restaurants, offices and housing delivered in two phases.

The City of Atlanta provided a $2 million predevelopment loan to locally based-ECP to secure the site, perform due diligence work, begin preliminary designs with architectural firm Gensler and conduct feasibility studies with Alexander Babbage and Noell Consulting Group. The loan comes with affordable housing reserves for any future housing on the site. ECP seeks to raise $400 million from multiple types of public and private investors that could be interested in the project’s opportunity zone offerings. ECP says the project has attracted the interest of large banks, family offices and foundations and that one family office has brought a national hotel developer to the project.

Atlanta BeltLine originator Ryan Gravel and venture capitalist Donray Von co-founded ECP. The firm will launch a $15 million fund to support minority-owned businesses and address potential displacement issues as the result of the redevelopment. No timeline for construction was given.