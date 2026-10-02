Eleven New Tenants Join RiverTown Crossings Shopping Mall in Grandville, Michigan

GRANDVILLE, MICH. — Eleven new tenants are joining RiverTown Crossings in Grandville. The leases total 33,208 square feet.

Throw it Back Dirty Soda opened its first permanent storefront Aug. 15 on the lower level next to Vito’s Sports Shop.

Opening Nov. 15, Sweet Kisses Bakery will be located on the second level near JC Penney.

Coming this fall are Addiour Perfume, Summit Comics and Games, Katie’s Heart & Home, Ventrora Perfume, Kako Claw and Cell Repair Xpert.

MooZoo Slime Shop has a grand opening scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17.

Opening in winter 2026 are JD Sports and Snack’d.

RiverTown Crossings is an indoor shopping and entertainment destination in west Michigan.