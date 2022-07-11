Elgin Recycling Signs 63,800 SF Industrial Lease in West Dundee, Illinois

The tenant will utilize the new space for its electronics recycling division.

WEST DUNDEE, ILL. — Elgin Recycling has signed a 63,800-square-foot industrial lease at 1101 Wesemann Drive in West Dundee, a far northwest suburb of Chicago. The newly built facility is located less than two miles from Elgin Recycling’s headquarters at 46 East End Drive in Gilberts. The new property will be utilized for the company’s electronics division, which disassembles and recycles a wide variety of computer equipment. Dan Brown and Collin Tyrrell of Brown Commercial Group represented the tenant in the lease. The landlord was not disclosed.