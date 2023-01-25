REBusinessOnline

Eli Lilly to Invest $450M at Research Triangle Park Campus in Durham

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Life Sciences, North Carolina, Southeast

Eli Lilly and Co.'s $450 million expansion project at Research Triangle Park is expected to create at least 100 new jobs.

DURHAM, N.C. — Eli Lilly and Co., a pharmaceutical giant based in Indianapolis, plans to invest $450 million to expand its campus within Research Triangle Park (RTP) in Durham. The expansion includes additional parenteral filling, device assembly and packaging capacity to support an increased demand for the company’s incretin products that treat diabetes. The move is expected to create at least 100 new jobs, primarily comprising manufacturing personnel who will produce incretin treatments and medical devices. Eli Lilly expects the new facility to come on line in 2027. Since 2020, the company has committed roughly $4 billion to new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, including $1.7 billion for the development and expansion of its RTP base.

