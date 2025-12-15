Eli Lilly to Open 44,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) will open a 44,000-square-foot life sciences facility in Philadelphia. The space will span the first and second floors 2300 Market Street, an eight-story, 223,000-square-foot building located roughly midway between the University City and Center City districts. Breakthrough Properties, which is a joint venture between New York City-based Tishman Speyer and biotechnology investment firm Bellco Capital, owns 2300 Market Street, and the facility will be known as Lilly Gateway Labs at Breakthrough. An opening date has not yet been announced.