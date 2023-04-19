Wednesday, April 19, 2023
This rendering shows plans for the outdoor patio space for Experience Zuzu. (Rendering courtesy of Elia Group Iconic Collection)
Elia Group Unveils Two New Dining Concepts to Open This Summer in Downtown Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT — Elia Group has unveiled two new dining concepts, Experience Zuzu and Upstairs Bar. Both are slated to open this July in the company’s 511 Woodward building in downtown Detroit. Inspired by the destinations of Miami and Las Vegas, Experience Zuzu features eclectic Asian cuisine. Menu items include hand-rolled sushi, appetizers, wok-fired specialties and exclusive dishes from the charcoal oven and wood-fired grill. In addition to a full bar, Experience Zuzu will showcase bespoke cocktails, premium bottle service and a selection of sake, champagne and wine. The second floor will feature Upstairs Bar, a luxurious lounge and club serving craft cocktails, small plates and sushi.

